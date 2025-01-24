rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
Save
Edit Image
skyhousesbuildingssmokevintagenaturecarfactory
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695490/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502421/industrial-town-massachusetts-possibly-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Home interior logo template, editable text
Home interior logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971807/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView license
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500939/industrial-area-massachusetts-possibly-around-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Home interior logo template, editable text
Home interior logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971712/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView license
Lowell, Mass., street
Lowell, Mass., street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502097/lowell-mass-streetFree Image from public domain license
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695497/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502519/detail-industrial-building-massFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Instagram post template
Soil pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667869/soil-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Factory buildings in Lowell, Mass.
Factory buildings in Lowell, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506452/factory-buildings-lowell-massFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502407/douglas-shoe-factory-spark-st-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Railroad cars and factory buildings in Lawrence, Mass.
Railroad cars and factory buildings in Lawrence, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492158/railroad-cars-and-factory-buildings-lawrence-massFree Image from public domain license
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695504/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Detail of industrial building in Massachusetts
Detail of industrial building in Massachusetts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503639/detail-industrial-building-massachusettsFree Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Children in the tenement district, Brockton, Mass.
Children in the tenement district, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505912/children-the-tenement-district-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Houses and factories
Houses and factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505907/houses-and-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store
Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506587/brockton-mass-dec-1940-second-hand-plumbing-storeFree Image from public domain license
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView license
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502210/grain-elevators-near-amarillo-texas-santa-tripFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592528/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Street corner, Brockton, Mass.
Street corner, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503167/street-corner-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Stop pollution Instagram post template
Stop pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667873/stop-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503575/starch-factory-along-the-aroostook-river-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView license
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502767/abandoned-brick-plant-near-muskogee-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592546/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502486/sawmill-the-greensboro-lumber-co-greensboro-gaFree Image from public domain license
Earth Day Instagram post template
Earth Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Milk and butter fat receiving depot and creamery, Caldwell, Idaho
Milk and butter fat receiving depot and creamery, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502799/milk-and-butter-fat-receiving-depot-and-creamery-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Climate change quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Men reading headlines posted in street-corner of Brockton Enterprise newspaper office, Brockton, Mass.
Men reading headlines posted in street-corner of Brockton Enterprise newspaper office, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502415/photo-image-people-newspaper-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Greeenhouse gas emission Facebook post template
Greeenhouse gas emission Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065388/greeenhouse-gas-emission-facebook-post-templateView license
Small farm of John P. Collins, Taunton, Mass.
Small farm of John P. Collins, Taunton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503685/small-farm-john-collins-taunton-massFree Image from public domain license
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
Amarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. trip
Amarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503963/amarillo-texas-general-view-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain license