Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Sea is calling poster template
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Your vacation poster template
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Beach holiday blog banner template
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
Summer escape blog banner template
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Vacation in paradise blog banner template
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Private villa Instagram post template, editable text
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
Sea is calling Instagram post template, editable text
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Vacation in paradise Facebook story template
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Sea is calling Facebook post template
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Vacation in paradise poster template
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Vacation in paradise Facebook post template
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Cabin homes blog banner template
Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security Administration). Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Modern living blog banner template
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
Children of agricultural day laborers. Osceola migratory labor camp, Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Migrant packinghouse laborer's homemade trailer home. Belle Glade, Florida. They are from Pennsylvania, have two children.…
Beach travel Instagram post template, editable text
Housing for Migratory Vegetable Pickers, Osceola Labor Camps, Built by FSA, Belle Glade, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
Summer holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Migrant laborer's wife and child. She is thirty-two years old has had eleven children. See 51187-E. Belle Glade, Florida.…
