Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreespersonhousesbuildingvintagepublic domaincityroadCountry school near Portsmouth, OhioView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 861 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5425 x 3891 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseRoad out of Romney, West Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502465/road-out-romney-west-vaFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791954/fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCemetery at edge of Romney, West Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503073/cemetery-edge-romney-west-vaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163964/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseChildren playing by road near school house, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502057/children-playing-road-near-school-house-kansasFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397675/autumn-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 16, New Haven, Conn: General View of surrounding communityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417259/photo-image-hospital-trees-housesFree Image from public domain licenseWear helmets Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467898/wear-helmets-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503963/amarillo-texas-general-view-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509278/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseChildren in the tenement district, Brockton, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505912/children-the-tenement-district-brockton-massFree Image from public domain licenseMicrobus mockup, editable spiral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10901127/microbus-mockup-editable-spiral-pattern-designView licenseU.S. Army Hospital, Fort Howard, Maryland: Side view of main buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470910/us-army-hospital-fort-howard-maryland-side-view-main-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseGrocery store, Mt. Orab, Ohio, Route 74https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501088/grocery-store-mt-orab-ohio-routeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163890/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: General view- sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443245/us-army-base-hospital-no37-dartford-england-general-view-sideFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseEagle Fruit Store and Capital Hotel, Lincoln, Nebraskahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502417/eagle-fruit-store-and-capital-hotel-lincoln-nebraskaFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate investing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467442/real-estate-investing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOne of the steep streets on the hillsides, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas Island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502562/photo-image-person-houses-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseStreet scene, Mystic, Connecticuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505878/street-scene-mystic-connecticutFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165960/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Jacksonville, FL: Nurses' quartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473319/us-naval-hospital-jacksonville-fl-nurses-quartersFree Image from public domain licenseNew property launch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576655/new-property-launch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital, Fort Howard, Green Bay, Wishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438735/us-army-hospital-fort-howard-green-bay-wisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166018/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseStreet in a town Frederiksted, St. Croix, in the Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501733/street-town-frederiksted-st-croix-the-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseMonticello, home of Thomas Jefferson, Charlottesville, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508639/monticello-home-thomas-jefferson-charlottesville-vaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165990/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Exterior view- Club Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453807/photo-image-hospital-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165940/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseTrachoma Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee, ca. 1923https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371923/trachoma-hospital-knoxville-tennessee-ca-1923Free Image from public domain licenseClassic car editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328081/classic-car-editable-design-community-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Nurses Quarters, on left, side viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455031/photo-image-hospital-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseSad love songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397708/sad-love-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital, Fort Bayard, N.M: Nurses Quartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410267/us-army-general-hospital-fort-bayard-nm-nurses-quartersFree Image from public domain license