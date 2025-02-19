Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceskypersonmanshirtvintagepublic domainportraitMigratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3302 x 4770 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseBoys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502467/boys-flying-kite-front-the-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352335/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseChild of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506144/photo-image-leaf-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseFamilies of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506617/photo-image-grass-plant-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseBoys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503012/boys-sitting-truck-parked-the-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseEditable casual t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12353719/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseBoys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502704/boys-playing-marbles-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMen's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408806/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-summer-apparel-designView licenseCommunity clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseBoy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501519/photo-image-grass-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's streetwear mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378453/editable-mens-streetwear-mockup-fashion-designView licenseGardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503056/photo-image-sky-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's crewneck mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235933/editable-mens-crewneck-mockup-fashion-designView licenseRow shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502545/row-shelters-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseBoys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502463/boys-flying-kite-front-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseWoman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503025/photo-image-wooden-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseYoung woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501513/photo-image-hand-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseMigratory workers returning from day's work. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305326/image-people-sky-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensemigratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505935/migratory-workers-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMigratory workers returned from turnip harvesting. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown, Texas. Sourced from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325222/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901125/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseMigratory workers returning from day's work. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324936/image-face-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup on Asian man, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9750154/face-mask-mockup-asian-man-editable-designView licenseLiving quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501187/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licensemigratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502404/migratory-workers-and-one-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12358023/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505688/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseMigratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503089/photo-image-wooden-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license