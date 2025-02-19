rawpixel
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Men's polo shirt mockup, editable design
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
Editable men's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Editable casual t-shirt mockup fashion design
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
Men's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel design
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Editable men's streetwear mockup fashion design
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Editable men's crewneck mockup fashion design
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Cheerful African American businessman
Migratory workers returning from day's work. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas. Sourced from the…
Cheerful African American businessman
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
Migratory workers returned from turnip harvesting. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown, Texas. Sourced from…
Happiness group of people huddle and smiling together
Migratory workers returning from day's work. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas. Sourced from the…
Face mask mockup on Asian man, editable design
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Happy black businessman, editable design
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
