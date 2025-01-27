Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecloudsgrassplantskychurchbuildingvintagenatureChurch near Junction City, KansasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 839 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4639 x 3243 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseWork horses near Junction City, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502469/work-horses-near-junction-city-kansasFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729155/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseChildren playing by road near school house, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502057/children-playing-road-near-school-house-kansasFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseFarms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensetenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505379/tenants-home-beside-the-mississippi-river-levee-near-lake-providence-laFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseFarmland in the Catskill Mountains, Richmondsville, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509187/farmland-the-catskill-mountains-richmondsville-nyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensetenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502109/tenants-home-beside-the-mississippi-river-levee-near-lake-providence-laFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729152/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseChapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505054/chapel-vadito-near-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseThe countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506508/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePlaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSmall farm of John P. Collins, Taunton, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503685/small-farm-john-collins-taunton-massFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452967/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Virgin Islands company housing project, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501824/virgin-islands-company-housing-project-vicinity-bethlehem-saint-croixFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454136/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarmland in the Catskill country, in New York Statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502241/farmland-the-catskill-country-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license3D woman camping outdoors, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395572/woman-camping-outdoors-travel-editable-remixView licenseAbandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502767/abandoned-brick-plant-near-muskogee-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457410/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseLlano de San Juan, New Mexico, Catholic Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503203/llano-san-juan-new-mexico-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165716/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseFarmland in Pleasant Valley near Ridgway, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501211/farmland-pleasant-valley-near-ridgway-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165747/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseCorn field, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506708/corn-field-gaFree Image from public domain licenseCreamy clouds Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876462/creamy-clouds-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508493/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseHerder with his flock of sheep on the Gravelly Range, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502229/herder-with-his-flock-sheep-the-gravelly-range-madison-county-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931654/christian-faith-instagram-story-templateView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502923/photo-image-cloud-grass-sceneryFree Image from public domain license