rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Save
Edit Image
backgroundfaceskypeoplevintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502704/boys-playing-marbles-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texasFree Image from public domain license
Long sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustration
Long sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590042/long-sleeve-t-shirt-editable-mockup-with-screened-vintage-illustrationView license
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501519/photo-image-grass-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502545/row-shelters-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503056/photo-image-sky-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Rain Effect
Rain Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518816/rain-effectView license
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503004/migratory-worker-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506617/photo-image-grass-plant-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719800/png-beautiful-black-blueView license
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502467/boys-flying-kite-front-the-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502463/boys-flying-kite-front-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501513/photo-image-hand-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502825/boy-building-model-airplane-girl-watches-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Halftone Effect
Halftone Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551382/halftone-effectView license
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506144/photo-image-leaf-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503025/photo-image-wooden-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566940/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502984/shacks-migratory-workers-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Bubble Effect
Bubble Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551875/bubble-effectView license
Migratory worker's child. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Migratory worker's child. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305327/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Migrant children. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. In unit of FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp by Dorothea…
Migrant children. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. In unit of FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp by Dorothea…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107257/image-cloud-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Aligned hearts cosmic grace mobile wallpaper, editable design
Aligned hearts cosmic grace mobile wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611735/aligned-hearts-cosmic-grace-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503080/photo-image-background-grass-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
Portrait of a farm boy
Portrait of a farm boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506524/portrait-farm-boyFree Image from public domain license