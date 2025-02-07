rawpixel
Cabin in Southern U.S.
Cabin in Southern U.S.
Cabin in southern U.S.
Abandoned shacks, vicinity of Beaufort, S.C.
An old house almost hidden by sunflowers, Rodney, Miss.
An old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.
House in southern U.S.
Southern U.S. ... Louisiana
tenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.
Southern U.S.
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
A church in a corn field, Manning, S.C.
Near White Plains, Ga., ca. 1941.
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Near White Plains, Ga.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Near White Plains, Ga.
