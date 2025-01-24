rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Save
Edit Image
planttreesskywoodenpersonhouseforestbuilding
Christmas hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377476/christmas-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexico
Dugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501667/photo-image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Magical forest fairy fantasy remix, editable design
Magical forest fairy fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664323/magical-forest-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable woodland design element set
Editable woodland design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368203/editable-woodland-design-element-setView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred camping site backdrop
Editable blurred camping site backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161546/editable-blurred-camping-site-backdropView license
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502572/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Firefighter service poster template, editable text and design
Firefighter service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543687/firefighter-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Holiday homes Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Holiday homes Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331558/holiday-homes-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView license
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909285/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506057/jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Winter cabin Instagram post template
Winter cabin Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560718/winter-cabin-instagram-post-templateView license
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram post template, editable text
Winter getaway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377446/winter-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jim Norris and wife, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris and wife, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502694/jim-norris-and-wife-homesteaders-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Fairy flying forest fantasy remix, editable design
Fairy flying forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663711/fairy-flying-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Fairy flying forest fantasy remix, editable design
Fairy flying forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663751/fairy-flying-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Fire Safety poster template, editable text and design
Fire Safety poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543686/fire-safety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Love lost, but not forgotten quote Instagram post template
Love lost, but not forgotten quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686953/love-lost-but-not-forgotten-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Wife of Jim Norris with canned goods, Pie Town, New Mexico
Wife of Jim Norris with canned goods, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501580/wife-jim-norris-with-canned-goods-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Village of fairies fantasy remix, editable design
Village of fairies fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664625/village-fairies-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501712/mrs-bill-stagg-with-state-quilt-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve, editable blog banner template
Christmas eve, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522334/christmas-eve-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
Jack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506288/photo-image-construction-trees-faceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture blog banner template
Wooden architecture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065921/wooden-architecture-blog-banner-templateView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt which she made, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt which she made, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503127/mrs-bill-stagg-with-state-quilt-which-she-made-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
3D winter cat character illustration editable design
3D winter cat character illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232175/winter-cat-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Faro Caudill drawing water from his well, Pie Town, New Mexico
Faro Caudill drawing water from his well, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506566/faro-caudill-drawing-water-from-his-well-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic sky nature background, abstract collage, editable design
Aesthetic sky nature background, abstract collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840807/aesthetic-sky-nature-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView license
Many automobiles were parked in the grove at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Many automobiles were parked in the grove at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503021/many-automobiles-were-parked-the-grove-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license