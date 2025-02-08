rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Homesteader feeding his daughter at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair free barbeque
Save
Edit Image
grassfacepeoplemanvintagenaturepublic domaincowboy hat
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464675/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Homesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Homesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501722/homesteader-and-his-children-eating-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458302/farmer-using-tablet-smart-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Getting barbecue and coffee at the free barbecue at Ridgway, Colorado, on Labor Day by Russell Lee
Getting barbecue and coffee at the free barbecue at Ridgway, Colorado, on Labor Day by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171920/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393639/farmer-using-tablet-smart-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Men of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbeque
Men of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbeque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502764/men-the-community-pie-town-new-mexico-eating-the-barbequeFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy adventure Facebook post template
Cowboy adventure Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428694/cowboy-adventure-facebook-post-templateView license
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView license
Crowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Crowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454480/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView license
Grace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Grace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Covering a plate of barbecue sandwiches with another plate to protect the food from the rain, Labor Day at Ridgway, Colorado…
Covering a plate of barbecue sandwiches with another plate to protect the food from the rain, Labor Day at Ridgway, Colorado…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171861/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparel
Cowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198605/cowboy-hat-editable-mockup-headwear-apparelView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505893/photo-image-horse-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license
Farmer holding chicken, agriculture, editable paper craft collage
Farmer holding chicken, agriculture, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520741/farmer-holding-chicken-agriculture-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Serving pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbeque
Serving pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbeque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501522/serving-pinto-beans-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-barbequeFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy adventure Instagram post template
Cowboy adventure Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436234/cowboy-adventure-instagram-post-templateView license
Cutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Cutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502816/cutting-the-pies-and-cakes-the-barbeque-dinner-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Documentary Instagram post template, editable text
Documentary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379046/documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Saying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672610/community-remixView license
Serving up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fair
Serving up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Cologne for men poster template
Cologne for men poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986467/cologne-for-men-poster-templateView license
Getting ready to serve the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Getting ready to serve the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506162/getting-ready-serve-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Explore wild nature Instagram post template, editable text
Explore wild nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378949/explore-wild-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Faro and Doris Caudill with their daughter. Homesteaders, in their dugout home. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Faro and Doris Caudill with their daughter. Homesteaders, in their dugout home. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12148981/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Les Thomas, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Les Thomas, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501714/les-thomas-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage TV Effect
Vintage TV Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551325/old-effectView license
Initial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Initial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502898/initial-pin-souvenirs-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506057/jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Faro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
Faro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502440/faro-and-doris-caudill-homesteaders-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding Instagram post template
Horse riding Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436856/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView license
Cowboys of the SMS Ranch serving themselves at dinner at chuck wagon. Ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell Lee
Cowboys of the SMS Ranch serving themselves at dinner at chuck wagon. Ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12174854/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
South Africa Freedom Day poster template
South Africa Freedom Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985765/south-africa-freedom-day-poster-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother and daughter at county fair, Gonzales, Texas] by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother and daughter at county fair, Gonzales, Texas] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169375/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license