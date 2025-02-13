rawpixel
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Farmland in the Catskill country, in New York State
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Herder with his flock of sheep on the Gravelly Range, Madison County, Montana
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Small farm of John P. Collins, Taunton, Mass.
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
Team pulling a car out of the mud; the roads near Pie Town, New Mexico are not improved
tenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
The school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative effort
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene Co., Ga.
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
tenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.
School at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Building
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Ga.
