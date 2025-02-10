rawpixel
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
woodenpersonbuildingvintagehutnaturepublic domaingun
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security Administration). Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Housing for Migratory Vegetable Pickers, Osceola Labor Camps, Built by FSA, Belle Glade, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Children of agricultural and packing house workers washing up before getting a hot lunch in twenty-four hour a day nursery…
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
