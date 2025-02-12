Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpeoplemanvintagepublic domaincrowdclothingDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4663 x 3339 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912810/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502498/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501270/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506471/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502427/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900700/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503054/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916926/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseServing pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501522/serving-pinto-beans-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901824/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseFarmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502772/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901689/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseA Fourth of July celebration by a group of , St. Helena Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501460/fourth-july-celebration-group-st-helena-island-scFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseInitial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502898/initial-pin-souvenirs-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseGeneral store, Chacon, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505063/general-store-chacon-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseFarmers and townspeople in the center of town on court day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506000/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseSteps of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506761/steps-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916764/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseGrowers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506167/photo-image-plant-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWorkers on the Liberator Bombers, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508222/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseHauling crates of peaches from the orchard to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505272/photo-image-plant-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916665/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA Fourth of July celebration, St. Helena Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505287/fourth-july-celebration-st-helena-island-scFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916753/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912980/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503163/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912860/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseLiving quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501187/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license