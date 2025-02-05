rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Save
Edit Image
skywoodenpersonbuildingsvintagepublic domaincityroad
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506617/photo-image-grass-plant-woodenFree Image from public domain license
3D couple driving in the city editable remix
3D couple driving in the city editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454084/couple-driving-the-city-editable-remixView license
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502467/boys-flying-kite-front-the-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred city street backdrop
Editable blurred city street backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161560/editable-blurred-city-street-backdropView license
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502772/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910948/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502545/row-shelters-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501519/photo-image-grass-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853319/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502463/boys-flying-kite-front-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Visit Italy poster template
Visit Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView license
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503012/boys-sitting-truck-parked-the-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506144/photo-image-leaf-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Real estate buildings iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate buildings iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345649/real-estate-buildings-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503004/migratory-worker-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Real estate buildings iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate buildings iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342753/real-estate-buildings-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501513/photo-image-hand-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Road safety Instagram post template, editable text
Road safety Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378224/road-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Commuters, who have just come off the train, waiting for the bus to go home, Lowell, Mass.
Commuters, who have just come off the train, waiting for the bus to go home, Lowell, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492135/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502704/boys-playing-marbles-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texasFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503025/photo-image-wooden-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Road safety Instagram post template, editable text
Road safety Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378508/road-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
School children singing, Pie Town, New Mexico
School children singing, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502478/school-children-singing-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
PNG element honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
PNG element honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866632/png-element-honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502825/boy-building-model-airplane-girl-watches-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Business woman podcast blog banner template, editable text
Business woman podcast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476899/business-woman-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503050/migratory-workers-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Business woman podcast Instagram story template, editable text
Business woman podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476913/business-woman-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Saying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Delta County Fair, Colorado
Delta County Fair, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508090/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain license