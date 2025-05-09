Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassfacepeoplemanvintagepublic domainportraitclothing"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, RutlandView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5474 x 3856 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901125/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutland, "backstage" at the "girlie" showhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502506/the-vermont-state-fair-rutland-backstage-the-girlie-showFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseView of the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502491/view-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappy senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914374/happy-senior-coupleView license"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506581/backstage-the-girlie-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901181/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505413/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseBarker at the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502946/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseSide shows at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505365/side-shows-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseSwitchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide shows at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505571/side-shows-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900875/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504931/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901073/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseBarker at the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502745/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license"Backstage" of the "girlie" show at the Rutland Fair. Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325503/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506113/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819546/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502471/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502488/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503033/photo-image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseWomen wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506365/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504234/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502227/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseGeneral view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508553/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license