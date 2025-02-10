Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageskypersonvintagenaturepublic domainclothingadultwomanChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6652 x 5010 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land, near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508146/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590042/long-sleeve-t-shirt-editable-mockup-with-screened-vintage-illustrationView licenseChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying saucer UFO , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790346/flying-saucer-ufo-editable-oil-paintingView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502394/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502691/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451627/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508258/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505460/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWorkers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667997/air-pollution-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseConquer loneliness poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13239488/conquer-loneliness-poster-templateView licenseCultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506089/photo-image-background-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's white t-shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14621492/womens-white-t-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beach couple background, sunset designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513062/aesthetic-beach-couple-background-sunset-designView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseRain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518816/rain-effectView licenseChildren gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseFemale angel aesthetic background, cloudy sky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8530013/female-angel-aesthetic-background-cloudy-sky-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license