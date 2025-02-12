rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
Save
Edit Image
constructionhandplantplanefacepersonvintageworld war
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508516/photo-image-plant-plane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454352/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license