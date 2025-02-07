rawpixel
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Bush plant backyard garden set, editable design
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Bush plant backyard garden set, editable design
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Palm trees border HD wallpaper, nature with ripped paper background, editable design
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Bush plant backyard garden set, editable design
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Arbor day Instagram post template
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Palm trees border background, nature with ripped paper, editable design
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Bush plant backyard garden set, editable design
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Living room wall mockup, vintage wildlife, editable design
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Palm trees border background, nature with ripped paper, editable design
Crane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
Palm trees border phone wallpaper, nature with ripped paper background, editable design
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Save nature Instagram post template, editable text
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Rice in a lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Earth day Instagram post template
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Soil health Instagram post template
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
FSA borrower in a sugar-cane field, Puerto Rico
