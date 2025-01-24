rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Save
Edit Image
constructionhandplanesfacepersonartmandark
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508865/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
VR experience, technology photo collage, editable design
VR experience, technology photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918910/experience-technology-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504543/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505593/photo-image-construction-planes-faceFree Image from public domain license
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918998/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
PNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
PNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898244/png-element-cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView license
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
3d SEO specialist editable design
3d SEO specialist editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714747/seo-specialist-editable-designView license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
3d SEO specialist editable design
3d SEO specialist editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714748/seo-specialist-editable-designView license
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Renovation & construction Instagram post template, editable text
Renovation & construction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771586/renovation-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Work deadline, paper craft element, editable design
Work deadline, paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934469/work-deadline-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508501/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Work deadline, paper craft element, editable design
Work deadline, paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957860/work-deadline-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Work deadline, paper craft element, editable design
Work deadline, paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958011/work-deadline-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Real estate, investment photo collage, editable design
Real estate, investment photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917911/real-estate-investment-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508086/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3d SEO specialist editable design
3d SEO specialist editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView license
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506701/ensign-noressey-and-cadet-thenics-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Real estate, investment photo collage, editable design
Real estate, investment photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903272/real-estate-investment-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
3d SEO specialist editable design
3d SEO specialist editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714619/seo-specialist-editable-designView license
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Aviation cadet at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Aviation cadet at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505291/aviation-cadet-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331025/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829705/urban-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504872/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972520/png-activity-adult-airplane-windowView license
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505645/ensign-noressey-and-cadet-thenics-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license