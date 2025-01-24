Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionhandplanesfacepersonartmandarkWorking inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an NYA trainee at the Naval Air Base, he gets practical experience. After about eight weeks, he will go into civil service as a sheet metal workerView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 975 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9033 x 7336 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. 