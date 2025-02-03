rawpixel
Men working on telephone lines, probably near a TVA dam hydroelectric plant
Make love not war Instagram post template
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Call for peace Instagram post template
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
History quote Facebook story template
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Transformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Switch yard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Hands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable design
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
No to war blog banner template
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Editable save the earth, environmental conservation illustration design
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
Working women poster template
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Poverty poster template
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
