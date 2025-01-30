Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryskyvintagenaturewaterpublic domainlandscapeusaPotato farms in Aroostook County, Me.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5460 x 3849 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664122/dragon-and-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFarms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508188/farms-the-aroostook-county-me-oct-1940-potatoesFree Image from public domain licenseSleeping dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672588/sleeping-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePotato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506119/potato-farm-aroostook-county-me-after-the-potatoes-have-been-harvestedFree Image from public domain licenseStars mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610594/stars-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePotato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502930/photo-image-scenery-trees-forestFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy outdoors design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193630/astronomy-outdoors-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePotato farms in Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502524/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy outdoors design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193503/astronomy-outdoors-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseA horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503472/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732044/autumn-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFarm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506426/farm-the-vicinity-wallagrasse-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseMorning quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868382/morning-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational book cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486826/motivational-book-cover-poster-templateView licenseFarm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseLovable quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803681/lovable-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseFarms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868476/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503575/starch-factory-along-the-aroostook-river-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729776/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idahohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505282/cherry-orchards-and-farming-land-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain licenseMemoir poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487635/memoir-poster-templateView licenseCherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idahohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505320/cherry-orchards-and-farming-land-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729787/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorn field, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506708/corn-field-gaFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781589/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502556/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSea is calling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531580/sea-calling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502762/mountain-farm-along-skyline-drive-vaFree Image from public domain licenseSunset party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706926/sunset-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMountain farms along the Skyline Drive, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503238/mountain-farms-along-the-skyline-drive-vaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmland in Pleasant Valley near Ridgway, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501211/farmland-pleasant-valley-near-ridgway-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570758/adventure-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorkers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseSea is calling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703999/sea-calling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501786/photo-image-scenery-plant-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781590/summer-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMountain farms along the Skyline Drive in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502707/mountain-farms-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license