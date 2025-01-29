Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonbuildingvintagetechnologyfactoryworld warpublic domainA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area, AlabamaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9033 x 7265 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLarge electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSmoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSlag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCasting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWhite-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWoman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseTightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSlag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506055/photo-image-fire-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license