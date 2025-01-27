rawpixel
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Safety vest mockup, editable design
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Indian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix design
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Construction services Facebook post template
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
3D happy construction worker and customers editable remix
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Construction Facebook post template
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
International business shipping, editable black design
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Engineering vest editable mockup, apparel
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable design
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
3D construction worker with cement truck editable remix
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Shipping service employee, 3D logistics remix
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Auto service poster template, editable text and design
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
International business shipping, editable blue design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
