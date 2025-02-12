rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Save
Edit Image
handfacepeopleartvintagefactoryworld warpublic domain
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508548/photo-image-paper-construction-faceFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506507/drilling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503541/photo-image-person-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
A lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
A lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503508/photo-image-plant-planes-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Rita Rodriguey,
Rita Rodriguey,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506838/rita-rodrigueyFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Riveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Riveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503920/photo-image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Consolidated transport planes being loaded, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Consolidated transport planes being loaded, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503695/photo-image-clouds-planes-skyFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Metal tubing at the Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Metal tubing at the Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506441/metal-tubing-the-consolidated-aircraft-corp-plant-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505745/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Workers on the Liberator Bombers, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Workers on the Liberator Bombers, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508222/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Working inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Working inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503460/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license