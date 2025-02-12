Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepeopleartvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainMary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the hand mill, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9025 x 7207 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. 