Shasta dam under construction, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508082/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Shasta dam under construction, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503138/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Shasta dam under construction, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503370/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Central tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503149/photo-image-construction-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Shasta dam under construction, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503255/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Excavation work] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151320/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. The dam under construction, showing the wooden forms for concrete by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151329/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Shasta dam under construction, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503103/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pouring concrete at Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171480/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pouring concrete at Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12172927/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Loading truck with excavated dirt] by Russell…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151069/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Loading truck with excavated dirt by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151360/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Steam shovel] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152448/image-steam-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detail of Shasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145827/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Foot of head tower from which cable buckets…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152416/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam under construction, Shasta, California] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171929/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Operating viberators which spread concrete, Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173206/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction worker, Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related Shasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152081/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Looking from main tower from which serial tram and supply buckets are operated, Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12172641/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license