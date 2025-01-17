Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegridplantpersonvintagewaterworld warpublic domainmouthSection of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, Sheffield vicinity, Ala. Located 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River, the dam has an authorized power installation of 288,000 kw., which can be increased to a possible ultimate of 444,000 kw. 