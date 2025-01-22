Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundcloudsconstructionskypersonbuildingvintagenatureShasta dam under construction, CaliforniaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5930 x 7607 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435567/construction-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503103/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394879/construction-site-blog-banner-templateView licenseCentral tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503149/photo-image-construction-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874147/construction-service-poster-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503370/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540395/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503138/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral contractor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540487/general-contractor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503215/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874176/construction-company-poster-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508082/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseUrban planning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807794/urban-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398819/construction-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShasta Dam, Shasta County, California. The dam under construction, showing the wooden forms for concrete by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151329/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435324/company-vision-instagram-post-templateView licenseEarly stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer damhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain licenseCity buildings png, paper collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9113287/city-buildings-png-paper-collage-art-editable-designView licenseExcavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873857/construction-company-facebook-post-templateView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873849/professional-services-facebook-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detail of Shasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145827/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397381/construction-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pouring concrete at Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171480/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807645/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Excavation work] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151320/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520172/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163696/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Loading truck with excavated dirt] by Russell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151069/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseEngineering Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435527/engineering-instagram-post-templateView licenseDump truck which carries materials for use in construction of Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. This truck uses butane…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108868/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction worker, Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license