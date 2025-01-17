rawpixel
Lunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Girl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
