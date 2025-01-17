Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundplantplanefacepeoplebeachvintagesandLunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant, Long Beach, Calif. Sand bags for protection against air raid form the background. 