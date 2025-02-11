Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsceneryleavesskysmokevintagenaturepublic domainBurning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the caneView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 851 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5396 x 3828 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable nature collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207308/editable-nature-collage-design-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918416/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918415/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMutated dinosaur surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664774/mutated-dinosaur-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic tree, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523584/aesthetic-tree-pink-backgroundView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918419/png-aesthetic-collage-elements-agricultureView licenseCrane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506161/photo-image-construction-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable nature collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15208129/editable-nature-collage-design-element-setView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseTree instant photo sticker, pink ripped paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548251/tree-instant-photo-sticker-pink-ripped-paperView licenseMan in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711262/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseRice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503363/photo-image-plant-wood-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103243/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licenseSmall farms in the southwest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663749/dreamy-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505360/fsa-borrower-her-garden-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362064/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseLuminous cute mushroom fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672587/luminous-cute-mushroom-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711263/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508221/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license