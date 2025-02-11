rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
Save
Edit Image
cloudsceneryleavesskysmokevintagenaturepublic domain
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Editable nature collage design element set
Editable nature collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207308/editable-nature-collage-design-element-setView license
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918416/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918415/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain license
Mutated dinosaur surreal remix, editable design
Mutated dinosaur surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664774/mutated-dinosaur-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic tree, pink background
Aesthetic tree, pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523584/aesthetic-tree-pink-backgroundView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
Surreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918419/png-aesthetic-collage-elements-agricultureView license
Crane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506161/photo-image-construction-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable nature collage design element set
Editable nature collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15208129/editable-nature-collage-design-element-setView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Tree instant photo sticker, pink ripped paper
Tree instant photo sticker, pink ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548251/tree-instant-photo-sticker-pink-ripped-paperView license
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Autumn forest, editable remix design
Watercolor Autumn forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711262/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503363/photo-image-plant-wood-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Nature craft collage set, editable design
Nature craft collage set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103243/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Dreamy forest fantasy remix, editable design
Dreamy forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663749/dreamy-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505360/fsa-borrower-her-garden-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362064/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Luminous cute mushroom fantasy remix, editable design
Luminous cute mushroom fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672587/luminous-cute-mushroom-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Autumn forest, editable remix design
Watercolor Autumn forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711263/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508221/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license