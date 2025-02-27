Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleavesplantvintagewallpublic domaingreenunited statesmetalTobacco string in the tobacco barn vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3793 x 5432 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJoin the military Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10795710/join-the-military-instagram-post-templateView licenseTobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505533/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10638439/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseLunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503649/lunch-sugar-worker-plantation-vicinity-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable living poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037617/sustainable-living-poster-templateView licenseRice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503363/photo-image-plant-wood-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreener earth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037874/greener-earth-poster-templateView licenseHarvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseGardening hobby kit, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704222/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView licenseTobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505733/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween craft fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614258/halloween-craft-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRice in a lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505536/photo-image-hands-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGardening hobby kit, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704191/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView licenseRice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502457/photo-image-hands-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWe're sorry for your loss poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799438/were-sorry-for-your-loss-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseManufacturing industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832043/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508504/photo-image-scenery-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve dream shine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763275/believe-dream-shine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBurning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the canehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9878501/grand-opening-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9878527/join-our-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11593979/autumn-plan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBurley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting,before it is taken into the barn for drying and curing, on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503010/photo-image-leaves-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseModern office wall art mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365541/modern-office-wall-art-mockupView licenseCrane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11537570/autumn-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506161/photo-image-construction-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn travel package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982717/autumn-travel-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn parks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713068/autumn-parks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505688/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseGo green word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347325/green-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982555/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696073/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain license