Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas With a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the Naval Air Base Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair Department
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the workers
A sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at the Naval Air Base
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the day and went to work in the Assembly and Repair Department of the Naval Air Base
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been Av. Cadet Thanas at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA trainee Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas