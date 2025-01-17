rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Save
Edit Image
constructionplantpersonmanvintagewaterworld warpublic domain
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503760/photo-image-vintage-furniture-waterFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307665/image-plant-factory-waterFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Scroll case walls for two generators at a new addition to the TVA's hydroelectric plant at…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Scroll case walls for two generators at a new addition to the TVA's hydroelectric plant at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307333/image-plant-person-wallsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Tennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…
Tennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306980/image-hand-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Power and conservation. Chickamauga Dam, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located…
Power and conservation. Chickamauga Dam, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307836/image-pattern-technology-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239830/photo-image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license