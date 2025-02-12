Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmanvintageworld warpublic domainadultwindowunited statesTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 979 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9033 x 7366 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503731/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503322/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHalftrack infantryman with Garand rifle, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503350/halftrack-infantryman-with-garand-rifle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBrowning machine gunner, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502119/browning-machine-gunner-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInfantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503593/photo-image-grass-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503221/m-4-tank-line-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-4 tank crews of the United States, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502961/m-4-tank-crews-the-united-states-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505565/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505602/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503813/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504148/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502130/tank-crew-standing-front-m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licensevoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098167/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506250/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506182/crewman-m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18338089/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503724/photo-image-people-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505614/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505468/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license