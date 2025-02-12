Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantplanepersonvintageworld warpublic domainclothinglineEmployees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber, Inglewood, Calif. In addition to the battle-tested B-25 ("Billy Mitchell") bomber, used in General Doolittle's raid on Tokyo, this plant produces the P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane which was first brought into prominence by the British raid on Dieppe 