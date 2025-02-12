rawpixel
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Members of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
