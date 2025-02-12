Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagecarsworld warpublic domainusametalfilmAfter the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, Cleveland, OhioView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6749 x 5142 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseUnloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506722/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" ore unloadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504940/photo-image-ocean-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloader, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507084/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508683/photo-image-ocean-sea-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504535/photo-image-construction-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503917/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503829/photo-image-construction-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504447/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502181/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508567/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506016/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507114/photo-image-sky-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508545/photo-image-construction-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504280/pennsylvania-rr-ore-docks-hulett-unloader-operation-cleveland-ohioFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509014/photo-image-sky-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504127/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504361/photo-image-sky-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504770/photo-image-sky-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502175/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641101/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502200/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license