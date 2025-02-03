rawpixel
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
History quote Facebook story template
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
D-Day invasion poster template
Getting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
D-Day Instagram post template
Installing an engine at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Installing an engine at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Working inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
D-day anniversary poster template
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Installing structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Installing one of the 4 motors on the transport plane at Willow Run
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Working on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Memorial day Instagram post template
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
A C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texas
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
