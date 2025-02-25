Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplanepersonvintagecarworld warpublic domainwomanunited statesThis woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the installation of the landing gear, Nashville, Tenn. 