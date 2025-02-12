rawpixel
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.