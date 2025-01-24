rawpixel
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Climate change quote Facebook post template
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Air pollution Facebook post template
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Pollution Facebook post template
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Pollution quote Facebook post template
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Memorial day Instagram post template
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Smoke stacks
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Smoke stacks
Air pollution protest background, environment remix, editable design
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
No more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
D-Day invasion poster template
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Air pollution protest background, environment remix, editable design
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
Greeenhouse gas emission Instagram post template
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
The oil crisis Instagram post template
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
