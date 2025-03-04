Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefacefabricpersontapebuildingmanvintagefurnitureThe utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory, Manchester, Conn. Their work is under constant close supervision. Pioneer Parchute Company 