The utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Making harnesses, Mary Saverick stitching, Pioneer Parachute Company Mills, Manchester, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503543/photo-image-fabric-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916775/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508549/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
The water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503405/photo-image-fabric-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Fabric Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552777/fabric-effectView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916753/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504165/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Cool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258718/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508867/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
John Kelseh i.e., Kelsch, blacksmith, at his forge in the blacksmith shop at the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508736/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916663/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Working with a small steam drop hammer at the blacksmith shop in the Santa Fe R.R. shops, Topeka, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508658/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916722/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505073/photo-image-construction-scenery-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916930/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504140/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901840/diy-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916833/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503443/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916706/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Cool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license