Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
History quote Facebook story template
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
D-Day invasion poster template
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Make love not war Instagram post template
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
D-day anniversary poster template
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Locomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Working women poster template
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
D-Day heroes poster template
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
No to war blog banner template
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
History quote Facebook story template
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
World peace day Instagram post template
John Kelseh i.e., Kelsch, blacksmith, at his forge in the blacksmith shop at the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
