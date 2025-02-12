rawpixel
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
constructionpersonbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainunited statesfilm
Working women poster template
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
D-Day heroes poster template
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
History quote Facebook story template
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Memorial day Instagram post template
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
History quote Facebook story template
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Shasta dam under construction, California
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
Transformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Vintage costume Instagram post template
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
