Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionpersonbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainunited statesfilmExcavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9048 x 7217 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer damhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAbove the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508082/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTransformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503511/transformer-tvas-chickamauga-dam-near-chattanooga-tennFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSwitchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503786/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseSection of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain license