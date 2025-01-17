rawpixel
The water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable…
The utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…
The utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…
Making harnesses, Mary Saverick stitching, Pioneer Parachute Company Mills, Manchester, Conn.
Making harnesses, Mary Saverick stitching, Pioneer Parachute Company Mills, Manchester, Conn.
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…