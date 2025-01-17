Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefabricpersonbuildingvintagefactorywaterworld warpublic domainThe water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable to the finished product, Manchester, Conn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9205 x 7406 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503365/photo-image-face-fabric-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseMaking harnesses, Mary Saverick stitching, Pioneer Parachute Company Mills, Manchester, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503543/photo-image-fabric-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis.     