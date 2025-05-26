Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasfacelightspersonvintagepublic domainportraitclothingBoy beside store window display of Christmas ornamentsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3405 x 4857 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseBoy looking at store window display of toyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501752/boy-looking-store-window-display-toysFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519383/christmas-celebration-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseMan in bill cap and dungaree coat, possibly a farmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503457/man-bill-cap-and-dungaree-coat-possibly-farmerFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSons of farmer. Chicot Farms, Arkansas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107914/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522191/church-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license16-inch coast artillery gun, Ft. Story, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509224/16-inch-coast-artillery-gun-ft-story-vaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseChildren of Frank Moody, Miller Township, Woodbury County, Iowa by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107716/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBaby bib editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12993114/baby-bib-editable-mockupView licenseBoys and girls presenting membership cards at recreational booth in basement of the Good Shepherd Community Center. Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175374/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: People standing on sidewalk watching parade, National Rice Festival, Crowley…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107599/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseVisitors to the fiesta, Taos, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12172011/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseC. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505031/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseChristmas trees and wreaths in store window displayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502607/christmas-trees-and-wreaths-store-window-displayFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail of crowd listening to Cajun band contest, National Rice Festival, Crowley, Louisiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166419/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseGrace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642069/png-adult-cartoon-celebrationView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseLight Leak Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512414/film-grain-effectView licenseGus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504835/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723126/holiday-sale-instagram-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Agricultural workers play marbles. Yuma County, Arizona] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171657/image-face-shadow-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578517/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseChild of white migrant strawberry picker, Hammond, Louisiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169579/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574571/christmas-tree-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license3D editable woman drinking coffee on snowing day remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394537/editable-woman-drinking-coffee-snowing-day-remixView licenseSpectators at a side show where a man unloosens himself from chains and ropes, San Angelo Fat Stock Show, Texas by Russell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12170541/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license