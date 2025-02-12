Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanepersonvintageworld warpublic domaincitylineunited statesB-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an "International" tractor, Kansas City, KansasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 992 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7692 x 6356 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseB-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506120/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain 