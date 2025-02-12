rawpixel
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
History quote Facebook story template
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
D-Day Instagram post template
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Make love not war Instagram post template
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Call for peace Instagram post template
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Poverty poster template
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Memorial day Instagram post template
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
