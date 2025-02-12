Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanepeoplebuildingmenvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainCapping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" dive bomber made at Vultee's Nashville division, Tennessee. The "Vengeance" (A-31) was originally designed for the French. It was later adopted by the R.A.F. and still later by the U.S. Army Air Forces. 