Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
D-Day invasion poster template
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
History quote Facebook story template
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
D-day anniversary poster template
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Peace not war, woman protest remix, editable design
Back into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…
Peace not war, woman protest remix, editable design
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
No to war poster template, editable text and design
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
Make love not war Instagram post template
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Call for peace Instagram post template
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Memorial day Instagram post template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
3d human rights lawyer editable design
Electronics technician, Goodyear Aircraft Corp., Akron, Ohio
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
No to war blog banner template
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Singing audition blog banner template, editable text
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
3d human rights lawyer editable design
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
