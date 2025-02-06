rawpixel
General view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars at the South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill. The C & O and Nickel Plate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505607/photo-image-background-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505974/photo-image-buildings-vintage-carFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508576/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508632/photo-image-background-person-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503931/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508856/photo-image-vintage-cars-waterFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502203/photo-image-buildings-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South Water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508515/photo-image-background-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508686/photo-image-house-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Freight cars at the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507180/photo-image-building-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506227/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508553/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars in South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503234/photo-image-moon-lights-neonFree Image from public domain license
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507104/photo-image-moon-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Tracks leading into the freight house at Proviso yard. This is said to be the largest covered freight house in the world.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505040/photo-image-sky-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
A Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad roundhouse, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502183/photo-image-building-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Night view of part of the South Water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502208/photo-image-lights-buildings-darkFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503394/photo-image-vintage-cars-world-warFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504497/photo-image-background-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508160/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license