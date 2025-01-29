Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagedoganimalplantstreeskypersonforestvintageFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an FSA cooperativeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5495 x 3919 px | 300 dpi 