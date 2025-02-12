rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Save
Edit Image
plantpersonbuildingmanvintagefactoryworld warpublic domain
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Poverty poster template
Poverty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView license
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Solar panel Instagram post template, editable text
Solar panel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925575/solar-panel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Economic revival Instagram post template, editable text
Economic revival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897372/economic-revival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910109/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503276/blast-furnace-carnegie-illinois-steel-corporation-mill-etna-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license