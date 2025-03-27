Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplemanvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeclothingadultSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 841 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5473 x 3835 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseFuture space traveling fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663638/future-space-traveling-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505688/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic desert travel background, backpacker designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516031/aesthetic-desert-travel-background-backpacker-designView licenseSon of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503080/photo-image-background-grass-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503095/photo-image-blue-sky-plants-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel accessories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487075/travel-accessories-poster-templateView licenseSugar cane worker and his woman, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508026/sugar-cane-worker-and-his-woman-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseAstronauts taking picture background, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734283/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView licenseMan in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988911/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license3D Man mower a garden illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235339/man-mower-garden-illustration-editable-designView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501726/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseFuture space traveling fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663587/future-space-traveling-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license